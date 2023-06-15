Advocates for extending Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax for transportation projects in Maricopa County, are eying a 2024 statewide ballot measure after GOP lawmakers concluded their work for the year without reaching an agreement with Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Driving the news: The Legislature approved a bill Tuesday allowing the county to refer a 20-year renewal of the expiring tax to the November 2024 ballot, but Hobbs pledged to veto it.

Sticking points included how much revenue should go toward public transportation and whether the plan should allow money to be spent to expand light rail.

What's next: Backers of the proposed statewide citizen initiative are likely to start putting the "building blocks" in place over the next few weeks, Democratic political consultant Joe Wolf, who's expected to run the campaign, tells Axios Phoenix.

Wolf believes the "business community will step up" to fund the campaign, which will cost millions.

Initiative campaigns must collect at least 255,949 valid voter signatures by July 3, 2024, to make the general election ballot.

State of play: Wolf, who ran Hobbs' gubernatorial campaign last year, said Prop. 400 advocates would prefer to see a legislative solution and they haven't given up hope, but can't afford to wait on an initiative campaign.

Hobbs said calling a special session on Prop. 400 is an option, but wouldn't serve anyone's purpose if GOP lawmakers are unwilling to negotiate.

"That is probably going to require some cooling off," she said.

Wolf says the prospect of a statewide initiative could persuade Republican leadership to compromise to avoid a worse outcome.

Details: The legislation lawmakers approved Tuesday would earmark 53.5% of the funding for freeways, 28% for public transit and 18.5% for arterial streets.

Voters would decide two separate ballot questions: One that would permit a portion of the money be used to maintain light rail, and one that wouldn't.

Between the lines: The campaign is considering multiple options, one of which is putting a statewide initiative on the ballot to renew Prop. 400.

Wolf said that's the more likely scenario and is supported by the most stakeholders.

They could also run a statewide initiative next November that would allow Maricopa County to refer measures to the ballot itself, then hold an election for a countywide measure in 2025 to renew Prop. 400 before it expires at the end of the year.

Maricopa is the only county that lacks that power.

What they're saying: "We've been engaging with stakeholders, with the Legislature on what needs to happen to continue the economic growth in this region. And what they sent to my desk is not it," Hobbs said Wednesday.

The mayors of Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe said in a statement they've made significant concessions, including agreeing to more freeways and less money for public transit, including limiting light rail expansion.

But a small "uncompromising band of lawmakers," including legislative leaders, is refusing to let Maricopa County residents vote on the plan.

The other side: Senate President Warren Petersen called the Maricopa Association of Government's proposal a "shell game" that diminishes funding for road projects for the sake of light rail expansion.

He said the legislative proposal would allow voters to choose the option they feel is best, one of which would reduce the sales tax by 13%.

Zoom in: Unlike a legislative referral, which would only go to Maricopa voters, a statewide initiative would be decided by voters in the other 14 counties, too.