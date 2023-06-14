2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Try Tombstone Distillery for National Bourbon Day

Jeremy Duda
A clear whiskey glass with decorative gold lines next to a brown bourbon bottle in front of multicolored tile.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

It's National Bourbon Day, an important occasion for whiskey lovers like myself.

State of play: Tombstone — now Elgin Winery and Distillery — used a mash bill with 36% rye, higher even than many other high-rye bourbons on the market, and about on par with Four Roses, which is one of my favorite labels.

  • The high rye content gave it a delicious spiciness to complement its sweetness.
  • It's 59.5% alcohol, so I added a couple drops of water to bring out some of the flavor.
  • I'm always on the lookout for a good local bourbon, so it made a strong addition to my collection.

Zoom in: It's not bourbon, but since I'm talking about local whiskey, I figured I'd throw out one more recommendation if you're looking for something unique.

  • I recently picked up a bottle of Blue Ridge 100% blue corn whiskey from Tempe's Adventurous Stills.
  • The flavor is a bit more mellow than other blue corn whiskies I've had, which I thought struck a perfect balance.
