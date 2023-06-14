Try Tombstone Distillery for National Bourbon Day

It's National Bourbon Day, an important occasion for whiskey lovers like myself.

To celebrate, I decided to splurge on a locally produced bottle I've had my eye on for a while: Tombstone Distillery's High Rye Cask Strength Bourbon.

State of play: Tombstone — now Elgin Winery and Distillery — used a mash bill with 36% rye, higher even than many other high-rye bourbons on the market, and about on par with Four Roses, which is one of my favorite labels.

The high rye content gave it a delicious spiciness to complement its sweetness.

It's 59.5% alcohol, so I added a couple drops of water to bring out some of the flavor.

I'm always on the lookout for a good local bourbon, so it made a strong addition to my collection.

Zoom in: It's not bourbon, but since I'm talking about local whiskey, I figured I'd throw out one more recommendation if you're looking for something unique.