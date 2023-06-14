Monopoly is soliciting ideas for Tucson edition
The company behind the recently released Scottsdale-themed Monopoly is following up with a Tucson version of the classic board game, Top Trumps USA announced Tuesday.
- The planned debut is in March 2024, a fitting release date for a town that's always looking forward to March Madness.
What they're saying: "Tucson encompasses the best of what the desert has to offer, from scenic hikes to bustling nightlife to Old West history," Jennifer Tripsea of Top Trumps USA said in a press statement. "Our goal is to capture everything that makes Tucson a beloved destination and unique place to live in one game."
What's next: They're looking for suggestions on what local landmarks, businesses and nonprofits should be on the board.
- Email your ideas to [email protected]
- We'd love to hear your suggestions too.
Jeremy's thought bubble: As a proud UofA alum and former Tucson resident, I'm looking forward to seeing what's on the Old Pueblo's Monopoly board.
- Stuff like Fourth Avenue, Hotel Congress, McKale Memorial Center, Eegee's, San Xavier del Bac Mission and Mount Lemmon are givens.
- There's probably more prominent businesses that'll be in contention, but I'll be disappointed if I don't see my favorite soup-and-sandwich shop, Bison Witches.
- Somehow, the phrase "Just wait until basketball season" needs to be on a Chance or Community Chest card.
