2 hours ago - Climate

Phoenix summers are getting hotter

Jessica Boehm
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

It's not in your head — the Valley really is hotter than it used to be.

By the numbers: Average summer temperatures in Phoenix increased 2.9°F between 1970 and 2022, per a new analysis by climate research group Climate Central.

  • Average temperatures were 94.8°F in 2022, compared to 91.9°F in 1970.

The big picture: It's also getting hotter, well, everywhere.

  • During the same timeframe, summer temperatures rose 2.4°F on average across nearly 230 U.S. areas — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more