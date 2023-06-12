Phoenix summers are getting hotter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

It's not in your head — the Valley really is hotter than it used to be.

By the numbers: Average summer temperatures in Phoenix increased 2.9°F between 1970 and 2022, per a new analysis by climate research group Climate Central.

Average temperatures were 94.8°F in 2022, compared to 91.9°F in 1970.

The big picture: It's also getting hotter, well, everywhere.

During the same timeframe, summer temperatures rose 2.4°F on average across nearly 230 U.S. areas — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.