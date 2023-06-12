2 hours ago - Climate
Phoenix summers are getting hotter
It's not in your head — the Valley really is hotter than it used to be.
By the numbers: Average summer temperatures in Phoenix increased 2.9°F between 1970 and 2022, per a new analysis by climate research group Climate Central.
- Average temperatures were 94.8°F in 2022, compared to 91.9°F in 1970.
The big picture: It's also getting hotter, well, everywhere.
- During the same timeframe, summer temperatures rose 2.4°F on average across nearly 230 U.S. areas — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.
