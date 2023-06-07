Here's a cool, new-ish downtown bar to check out.

What's happening: The brains behind Teddy Roosevelt-themed Rough Rider and speakeasy Pigtails opened Coabana in CityScape last October.

It's a small, Cuban-inspired cocktail and tapas bar, fashioned to look like Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Phoenix New Times reported.

Details: The bright green mosaic wall and lush greenery beckons you to a place that feels far from downtown Phoenix.

The drinks are tropical and creative, with ingredients like tiki bitters, raspberry Champagne foam and housemade horchata cream.

The traditional tapas menu includes croquetas, ceviche and yuca fries.

Zoom in: I took my mom here for Mother's Day and we slurped down our Miami Vices (half strawberry daiquiri, half piña colada), regretting that we came from dinner and didn't have room to try the scrumptious smelling food.

Pro tip: If the limited tables and bar stools are full, ask to stand at the window. It's perfect for photos and people watching!