Avnet has returned to its spot as the top Arizona company on the Fortune 500 list, bumping Freeport McMoRan after a brief run.

Driving the news: The 2023 Fortune 500 list came out Tuesday, and a number of Arizona companies made the rankings.

🔌 Avnet: The electronics company reclaimed its top spot among Arizona businesses, jumping from 180 to 163 overall after pulling in about $24.3 million in revenue, up from $19.5 million last year.

Prior to 2022, the last time Avnet wasn't the top Arizona company on the Fortune 500 was 2008.

2008 and 2022 are the only times since Avnet relocated its headquarters to Arizona in 1997 it hasn't been the state's top company on the list.

🪨 Freeport-McMoRan: The mining giant slipped back to its long-held spot among Arizona companies, falling from 157 to 171 with nearly $22.8 million in revenues last year.

⌶ Reliance Steel & Aluminum: With $17 million in revenues, Reliance is 247 on the list, jumping 14 spots from last year.

🚗 Carvana: Unsurprisingly, the company dropped in the rankings, but not as much as you might expect after a rough year. The company, famous for its car vending machines, only dropped 18 spots to 308.

🗑 Republic Services: The waste management company jumped 20 spots to 309.

Of note: Rounding out the Arizona companies on the Fortune 500 are Insight Enterprises (379); ON Semiconductor (454); Taylor Morrison Home (457); and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (490).