How to watch these Arizona students in the National Spelling Bee

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Opal Mishra (left) and Karen Opoku-Appoh. Photos: Courtesy of Scripps National Spelling Bee

🐝 It’s Bee week!

The Scripps National Spelling Bee began Tuesday with its 95th competition.

More than 200 contestants are competing over three days in National Harbor, Maryland.

State of p-l-a-y: Spellers, who competed in local and regional rounds in early April, will battle in a live broadcast competition.

Last year, the broadcast drew over 7.5 million viewers, its largest television audience since 2015.

Zoom in: Arizona has two smarties remaining in the competition.

Opal Mishra, 12, goes to Basha Accelerated Middle School in Chandler. She plays the clarinet in the school band and loves reading and art. Her favorite athlete is Simone Biles and her favorite musician is Taylor Swift.

Karen Opoku-Appoh, 14, attends Marana Middle School near Tucson. She plays several sports and her hobby is astrology. Her favorite food is Jollof rice and she loves to jam out to "When the Party's Over" by Billie Eilish.

How to watch: The Bee will air on ION and Bounce. Viewers can visit spellingbee.com/watch and enter a ZIP code for specific viewer instructions.