Downtown Phoenix has uses slightly more of its area for surface parking than the national average, according to an analysis by the nonprofit Parking Reform Network, which advocates for more walkable cities and "the adoption of critical parking reforms."

Meanwhile, Mesa was well above average and had one of the most parking-heavy central areas the group analyzed.

By the numbers: The 50 cities the group evaluated had an average of 20% of their "Central City" areas devoted to parking.

Phoenix was at 21%.

Mesa was at 32%, which was tied with Las Vegas for fourth highest behind only Arlington, Texas, (42%), Lubbock, Texas (35%) and Riverside, California (34%).

Why it matters: Large areas dedicated to parking in city centers create "a barrier around the city’s most valuable and walkable areas that limits residential and commercial growth," the group says, taking up land that could be used for "walkable neighborhoods, vibrant parks or office districts."

Parking lots in downtown Mesa. Courtesy of Parking Reform Network

Of note: The nonprofit cited several parking reforms that Phoenix has implemented, including reduced parking requirements for non-residential uses in the downtown and warehouse districts, and reduced parking requirements for residential and commercial areas that are near light rail stations.