Phoenix weekend things to do: Memorial Day holiday edition

Looking for a good way to spend your extra day off for Memorial Day this weekend?

We've got you covered:

Dog Fun Festival: Saturday from 10am to 1pm at Tempe Marketplace. Free, but you must RSVP to enter the contest and win a $250 dog gift basket.

I Love the 90's Party: Saturday from 9pm to 2am at the Phoenicia Lounge at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. Tickets are $5-$10.

Ventana Car Show: Saturday from 9am to 1pm at Ventana Lakes Yacht Club in Sun City. Free.

Memorial Day Weekend Poolside BBQ: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6pm at Adero Scottsdale Resort. Cost is $15.

Memorial Day Red, White and Blue Pool Party: Saturday from 11am to 5pm at Found:re Phoenix Hotel. Cost is $20.

PhxArt Family Funday: 10am-5pm Sunday at the Phoenix Art Museum. Free.

Memorial Day Taste-Tempting Bonanza: Monday from 12:30 to 2:3pm at Green Vegan Restaurant in Phoenix. Free.

2023 Memorial Day Hike: Begins at 6am Monday at Thunderbird Conservation Park Trail, 5486 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd. in Glendale. Free.

There will be Memorial Day observances across the Valley on Monday, including in Avondale, Buckeye, Cave Creek, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix and elsewhere.