Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a $50 million grant that her predecessor, Gov. Doug Ducey, awarded to fund all-day kindergarten through the voucher-style Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program is "illegal and invalid."

Driving the news: Hobbs' administration on Wednesday informed state Treasurer Kimberly Yee the grant money from American Rescue Plan Act violates state and federal law.

The money was intended for use in the next three academic years and hasn't yet been transferred from the treasurer to the Arizona Department of Education.

Parents can spend ESA money on private school tuition, tutors, materials or other educational uses.

The grant would provide up to $3,500 per kindergartner in the program, though the agreement between the governor's and treasurer's offices doesn't limit how it can be spent.

Between the lines: The grant violates provisions of ARPA that require the money be used to "address disparities in educational outcomes that predate the pandemic," Sarah Brown, Hobbs' budget director, said in a letter to the treasurer's office.

If the money is illegally spent, the federal government could force the state to pay back the $50 million, Brown said.

The Hobbs administration also said it violates the Arizona Constitution's equal protection clause and a provision requiring the Legislature to establish "a general and uniform public school system."

Hobbs is evaluating other possible uses for the money.

Zoom in: She said the grant was intended to improperly fund full-day kindergarten for ESA students.

The Department of Education estimated the average ESA for kindergartners with no disabilities for the current school year at $4,000-$5,000.

What they're saying: Beyond the legal issues, the grant "violates basic principles of fairness," Brown wrote.

The state only funds half-day kindergarten for public school students as well, though many individual districts have all-day programs.

"It is not fair or just that the State would arbitrarily fund all-day kindergarten for some students with ESAs while funding only half-day kindergarten for the majority of children that attend our public schools," she said.

The other side: Yee said in a press statement her office is reviewing the legality of Hobbs' decision and "determining next steps."

"Governor Hobbs has just denied thousands of Arizona kids access to kindergarten through this politically driven and belligerent decision," she said.

Context: Hobbs is a fierce critic of the ESA program. In her budget plan in January, she proposed repealing a 2022 law that expanded it to all K-12 students in Arizona, but the budget she signed last month funds the fully expanded program.

Legislative budget analysts estimated the program will cost about $625 million in fiscal year 2024.

Democrats are largely hostile to the ESA program, which most Republicans at the Capitol have enthusiastically supported.

Hobbs is a Democrat, while Yee and Ducey are Republicans.

Flashback: This isn't the first time Hobbs has pulled back federal grant money Ducey awarded in the final days of his administration.