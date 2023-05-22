Hobbs vetoes bill to restore Rio Verde Foothills water
Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill Monday that would have required Scottsdale to restore water to Rio Verde Foothills.
Why it matters: About 500 Rio Verde Foothills residents have been without reliable access to water since January.
- The community's lack of water has attracted national attention and cast doubt on the West's ability to deal with its dwindling water supply.
Catch up quick: Rio Verde Foothills is in unincorporated Maricopa County, which allowed home development over the past several decades without an assured water supply.
- Many residences in the community have private wells; but about a quarter of residents relied on hauled water from Scottsdale, until the end of last year when the city cut off access to people living outside city limits.
- Scottsdale said it was a necessary step in drought management to ensure long-term water availability for its residents.
Driving the news: HB 2441 would have required Scottsdale to continue water service on an emergency basis for three years — the anticipated time it will take for Rio Verde Foothills to set a long-term solution with a private water company.
- In her veto letter, Hobbs said the bill would not provide prompt relief because it was passed without an emergency clause, which would allow it to take effect immediately.
- She also said the legislation didn't address the underlying issues that allowed Rio Verde Foothills to develop without an assured water supply.
What's next: Hobbs urged legislative leadership to instead take action on HB 2561, which would create a new governmental body, dubbed a "standpipe district," that would negotiate a water service agreement between Scottsdale and Rio Verde Foothills. It would also clarify rules on "lot splitting" in unincorporated areas.
- The bill passed the House, but is awaiting a vote in the Senate. The Legislature is on break until June 12.
- "I urge you not to wait until June 12; take action now and vote on HB 2561 immediately," Hobbs wrote to lawmakers.
The intrigue: Scottsdale opposed both bills.
