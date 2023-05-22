I've been driving past the soon-to-be-opened site of JINYA Ramen Bar's second Arizona location on Central Avenue north of Camelback Road, waiting for it to open.

That day finally came last week when I popped in to grab some ramen to go.

My wife has been eager to try it too, especially since it's so hard to find good vegetarian ramen, so we ended up going back for dinner on Saturday.

JINYA already has one Arizona location in downtown Chandler, and the new central Phoenix restaurant is the Los Angeles-based chain's 56th in North America, JINYA wrote on its Facebook page.

What we ordered: My first time around, I got the Tonkotsu Spicy, which has sliced pork in pork broth, thick noodles, green onions, bean sprouts, and kikurage — a type of mushroom popularly used in ramen — and I added a seasoned egg.

I also tried the JINYA Tonkotsu Black, which is similar but includes garlic oil, garlic chips, and fried onions.

My wife ordered the creamy spicy vegan version with tofu bathed in vegetable broth.

We tried some tempura Brussels sprouts, too.

The verdict: I ordered my first dish spicy, but there was so much flavor that the spice didn't overpower it.