Downtown Phoenix could get more scramble crosswalks

The scramble crosswalk at Third and Taylor streets. Photo: Courtesy of City of Phoenix

Phoenix may add more "scramble" crosswalks around downtown.

How it works: A scramble stops all vehicle traffic in an intersection and allows pedestrians to cross any direction, including diagonally.

In 2020, Phoenix introduced the first two scrambles in the city near ASU at Taylor Street and First and Third streets.

What they're saying: "Our crosswalks are in disrepair. It's hard to see where the crosswalks start," Downtown Phoenix Inc. chief marketing officer R.J. Price told a council subcommittee Wednesday.

He encouraged the council to consider scramble crosswalks on Washington Street at First Street, Central Avenue and First Avenue and on Jefferson Street at First Street.

What's next: Council member Deb Stark told Price the Economic Development and Equity plans to consider new crossings at an upcoming meeting.