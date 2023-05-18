1 hour ago - Development

Downtown Phoenix could get more scramble crosswalks

Jessica Boehm
A scramble crosswalk.

The scramble crosswalk at Third and Taylor streets. Photo: Courtesy of City of Phoenix

Phoenix may add more "scramble" crosswalks around downtown.

How it works: A scramble stops all vehicle traffic in an intersection and allows pedestrians to cross any direction, including diagonally.

  • In 2020, Phoenix introduced the first two scrambles in the city near ASU at Taylor Street and First and Third streets.

What they're saying: "Our crosswalks are in disrepair. It's hard to see where the crosswalks start," Downtown Phoenix Inc. chief marketing officer R.J. Price told a council subcommittee Wednesday.

  • He encouraged the council to consider scramble crosswalks on Washington Street at First Street, Central Avenue and First Avenue and on Jefferson Street at First Street.

What's next: Council member Deb Stark told Price the Economic Development and Equity plans to consider new crossings at an upcoming meeting.

