1 hour ago - Development
Downtown Phoenix could get more scramble crosswalks
Phoenix may add more "scramble" crosswalks around downtown.
How it works: A scramble stops all vehicle traffic in an intersection and allows pedestrians to cross any direction, including diagonally.
- In 2020, Phoenix introduced the first two scrambles in the city near ASU at Taylor Street and First and Third streets.
What they're saying: "Our crosswalks are in disrepair. It's hard to see where the crosswalks start," Downtown Phoenix Inc. chief marketing officer R.J. Price told a council subcommittee Wednesday.
- He encouraged the council to consider scramble crosswalks on Washington Street at First Street, Central Avenue and First Avenue and on Jefferson Street at First Street.
What's next: Council member Deb Stark told Price the Economic Development and Equity plans to consider new crossings at an upcoming meeting.
