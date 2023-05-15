4 Arizona breweries bring home medals from World Beer Cup

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's official: Arizona is home to some of the best beer in the world.

State of beer: Four local breweries took home five medals — including two golds — last week in the World Beer Cup competition, often dubbed the "Olympics of Beer."

The competition is hosted by the Boulder, Colorado-based Brewers Association, and the winners were announced at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Zoom in: Raise a pint to our winners!

Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. (Goodyear): Gold in the American wheat beer category with Taildragger 5G and silver in the Scottish-style ale category with Taildragger Clan-Destine.

State 48 Brewery (Multiple Valley locations): Gold in the strong porter category with Baltic Porter.

Flying Basset Brewing (Gilbert): Bronze in the coffee beer category with Alchemist Breakfast.

LazyG Brewhouse (Prescott): Bronze in the English ale category with Sunshine Blonde.

The big picture: The competition featured more than 10,000 beers submitted by 2,376 breweries from 51 countries.