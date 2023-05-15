2 hours ago - Food and Drink
4 Arizona breweries bring home medals from World Beer Cup
It's official: Arizona is home to some of the best beer in the world.
State of beer: Four local breweries took home five medals — including two golds — last week in the World Beer Cup competition, often dubbed the "Olympics of Beer."
- The competition is hosted by the Boulder, Colorado-based Brewers Association, and the winners were announced at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
Zoom in: Raise a pint to our winners!
- Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. (Goodyear): Gold in the American wheat beer category with Taildragger 5G and silver in the Scottish-style ale category with Taildragger Clan-Destine.
- State 48 Brewery (Multiple Valley locations): Gold in the strong porter category with Baltic Porter.
- Flying Basset Brewing (Gilbert): Bronze in the coffee beer category with Alchemist Breakfast.
- LazyG Brewhouse (Prescott): Bronze in the English ale category with Sunshine Blonde.
The big picture: The competition featured more than 10,000 beers submitted by 2,376 breweries from 51 countries.
