The flowers of an ornamental Vinca plant blooming in spring. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Summer is almost here, and for the Valley's amateur gardeners that means picking plants that are hardy enough to survive the 115-degree days we all know and love.

Axios Phoenix called a couple of local nurseries and got some advice on what to plant as temperatures heat up.

Details: Moon Valley Nurseries told us their top recommendation right now is for summer flowers, specifically vincas.

Whitfill Nursery suggested Angelonia and Gomphrena as other good options for summer flowers.

If you're looking to plant some fruits and vegetables, try cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, squashes, pumpkins and watermelons — anything with seeds on the inside — along with rosemary and thyme.

Meanwhile, for your non-summer plants, keep them watered with good, deep soaks, usually every day or every other day, Moon Valley told us.