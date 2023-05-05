I was driving down Camelback Road on Tuesday and witnessed a heartbreaking sight — Brenda's Inferno, formerly known as the Armadillo Grill, was being bulldozed.

Flashback: Armadillo's Inferno, as I'd taken to calling it after its name change in 2020, was my weekly trivia night spot for many years.

My team, dubbed the Blue Comet, started going in late 2016 after our previous trivia venue lost its liquor license, and it became our Wednesday night home.

It was a standing engagement where you didn't bother to let people know you were coming. You texted only if you couldn't make it.

We were such regulars that the bar automatically reserved our table each week, the servers knew our orders by heart and we had a collection of running jokes with the quizmaster.

Why it matters: A friend invited me to join the Blue Comet's weekly outings when I first moved home to Phoenix from Utah in 2008. For the next 12 years, trivia night was a big part of my life, and now represents a bygone era of great memories.

Even though trivia night became a victim of the pandemic, and parenthood ensured our weekly ritual wouldn't resume, it was still sad to see our bar being demolished.

I stopped to snap some photos of its leveling and lingered a few extra moments, watching the excavator sort through the rubble and thinking about all the good times we had there.

1 last hurrah: The Blue Comet reunited in 2021 for a final trivia night before Brenda's Inferno closed its doors forever.

Sadly, our pre-pandemic dominance didn't carry us to victory one last time — we took second place, if memory serves — but we had a great time and were even lucky enough to get our favorite server.

We probably still have a few hundred dollars' worth of gift certificates left over from our many trivia night wins.

Meanwhile: Armadillo Grill (as I'll always remember it) may be gone, but Team Trivia lives on.

There are plenty of locations in the Valley; so if you're into trivia, check it out sometime.

My bar trivia nights are mostly behind me, but that doesn't mean we’ll never reemerge again.

What's next: Check back Monday for some news about what's moving into the spot at 1902 E. Camelback Road.