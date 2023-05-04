The Metrocenter light rail and transit center under construction in November. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to name a west Phoenix transit center after former interim Mayor Thelda Willaims.

The transit hub will be under the new elevated Metrocenter light rail station, scheduled to open early next year.

Flashback: Williams fought for the light rail line when others argued it was a bad idea to run transit to a floundering mall.

Metrocenter is now undergoing a $1 billion redevelopment, something Williams argues wouldn't have happened without the light rail.

What she's saying: "I guess it paid off to be a pain in the ass to so many people for so long," Williams, who is retired, told us Wednesday.