2 hours ago - Development
Metrocenter transit hub to be named for former mayor Thelda Williams
The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to name a west Phoenix transit center after former interim Mayor Thelda Willaims.
- The transit hub will be under the new elevated Metrocenter light rail station, scheduled to open early next year.
Flashback: Williams fought for the light rail line when others argued it was a bad idea to run transit to a floundering mall.
- Metrocenter is now undergoing a $1 billion redevelopment, something Williams argues wouldn't have happened without the light rail.
What she's saying: "I guess it paid off to be a pain in the ass to so many people for so long," Williams, who is retired, told us Wednesday.
- She added she's honored, thrilled and overwhelmed by the gesture.
