Metrocenter transit hub to be named for former mayor Thelda Williams

Jessica Boehm
Two elevated rail tracks.

The Metrocenter light rail and transit center under construction in November. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to name a west Phoenix transit center after former interim Mayor Thelda Willaims.

Flashback: Williams fought for the light rail line when others argued it was a bad idea to run transit to a floundering mall.

  • Metrocenter is now undergoing a $1 billion redevelopment, something Williams argues wouldn't have happened without the light rail.

What she's saying: "I guess it paid off to be a pain in the ass to so many people for so long," Williams, who is retired, told us Wednesday.

  • She added she's honored, thrilled and overwhelmed by the gesture.
