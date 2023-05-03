Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., is opening a third location in the Valley, but it'll be a while before you can go there for a cold glass of Refuge IPA or Bourbon Bunny porter.

Driving the news: Arizona Wilderness is planning to open at 1428 E. McDowell Road, in the historic Miracle Mile shopping district.

Zach Fowle, the company's head of marketing, tells Axios Phoenix they'll likely start by setting up a brewery at the 10,000-square-foot building, and then they'll open the taproom and restaurant after that's finished.

This will be their second brewery, following the original in Gilbert.

Yes, but: The team just started moving in equipment, and there's a lot of work before the brewery can open.

Fowle says they hope to open the brewery in summer 2024 and the brewpub portion by the end of next year.

Between the lines: The Miracle Mile location will be under two miles from the Arizona Wilderness taproom in downtown Phoenix.