Arizona Wilderness plans new brewery and taproom on the Miracle Mile
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., is opening a third location in the Valley, but it'll be a while before you can go there for a cold glass of Refuge IPA or Bourbon Bunny porter.
Driving the news: Arizona Wilderness is planning to open at 1428 E. McDowell Road, in the historic Miracle Mile shopping district.
- Zach Fowle, the company's head of marketing, tells Axios Phoenix they'll likely start by setting up a brewery at the 10,000-square-foot building, and then they'll open the taproom and restaurant after that's finished.
- This will be their second brewery, following the original in Gilbert.
Yes, but: The team just started moving in equipment, and there's a lot of work before the brewery can open.
- Fowle says they hope to open the brewery in summer 2024 and the brewpub portion by the end of next year.
Between the lines: The Miracle Mile location will be under two miles from the Arizona Wilderness taproom in downtown Phoenix.
- Fowle says the Roosevelt Row spot is a European-style beer garden, while the Miracle Mile location will be a traditional taproom and restaurant catering to people who live and work in the area.
- The McDowell location won't have the same nightlife vibe as the downtown taproom, he says.
- It'll also be easier to transport beer to Roosevelt Row from the McDowell Road brewery than from Gilbert.
