Chris Paul looks on during the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Denver Nuggets during Game 2 of the second round of 2023 NBA Playoffs on Monday. Photo: Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns provided no updates on point guard Chris Paul's injury Tuesday, and for now it's impossible to guess whether no news is bad or good.

What we do know is the Suns' postseason hopes are likely riding on CP3 and his ability to bounce back quickly from the groin injury he sustained Monday.

State of play: "We'll find out more tomorrow," head coach Monty Williams said about Paul's status after Phoenix's 97-87 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

But all we heard Tuesday were hopes and prayers from Suns fans.

Driving the news: Paul left game 2 with about 4.5 minutes to go in the third quarter of Monday's loss to the Nuggets, citing tightness in his groin. He didn't return and there's been no word on whether Paul will be able to play in game 3.

Why it matters: CP3 runs the offense, and his absence is noticeable.

The Suns were playing a tight game against the Nuggets until Paul went out. After that, the offense collapsed and Denver pulled ahead.

Phoenix's shooting went cold and the Nuggets outscored them 27-14 in the fourth quarter.

The Suns are in a 0-2 hole as the series comes to Phoenix for game 3, and it'll be extremely difficult for the team to climb out without Paul.

1 big rest: Paul has four days to recover before Friday's game 3, so hopefully that'll be enough time for him to recuperate.

Of note: CP3 turns 38 on Saturday.

What we're watching: Cameron Payne, who's been a solid backup for Paul over the past three seasons, didn't look up to the task on Monday.