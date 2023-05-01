Phoenix Summer Camp 2023: AZ Science Center, Suns camp and more

If you want your kiddo to get a spot in the Valley's summer camps, book now!

State of play: Many programs are filling up, and others will raise prices in the coming weeks. We've assembled a list of options to find the perfect fit for your kid:

Zoom in: Younger campers will explore trails and learn about desert creatures and plants, while high schoolers can spend a week discovering how to photograph wildlife and the desert landscape.

Ages: 8-18

Price: $250/week; prices increase May 8

Zoom in: Pick from several topics like ancient Egypt, LEGO engineering and NASA space experiments.

Ages: Grades 1-12

Price: $295/week; member discounts available

Zoom in: Boys and girls will explore the ins-and-outs of hoops from certified athletic trainers. The camp is available in both the southeast and northwest Valley.

Ages: 6-17

Price: $350/week

Zoom in: Whether your child is just dabbling in acting or is a seasoned stage performer, Phoenix Theatre has a program to help them hone their skills and build confidence.

Ages: 4-20

Price: $185-$285/week

Zoom in: Become a superhero, detective, meteorologist or paleontologist at this creative summer camp.

Ages: 5-8

Price: $335/week; member discounts available

Zoom in: Campers will learn a ballet or musical theater routine to perform for their families at the end of the week.

Ages: 5-16

Price: $150-$250/week