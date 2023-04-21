Madison Bumgarner looks at the ball after giving up five runs in the fourth inning during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins on April 14 at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Photo: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The future of one of the most decorated pitchers of his generation is suddenly up in the air.

Driving the news: The Diamondbacks designated Madison Bumgarner for assignment on Thursday, cutting bait with the 33-year-old who's been inconsistent at best since signing a five-year, $85 million deal before the 2020 season.

Arizona will eat the $34 million that's left on his contract.

Once he clears waivers, he can sign with any team for the MLB minimum ($720,000).

The backdrop: Before signing with Arizona, Bumgarner spent 11 seasons with the Giants where he pitched to a 3.13 ERA across 286 regular-season starts, earning four All-Star nods and four top-10 Cy Young finishes while compiling 37.5 WAR.

In the playoffs, he was even better, leading San Francisco to three World Series titles (2010, 2012, 2014) while going 8-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 16 appearances.

His 2014 WS MVP performance, capped by a five-inning save on two days' rest in Game 7, is the stuff of legend.

Yes, but: It's all gone downhill since then. Outside of a few good starts, like his seven-inning "no-hitter" in 2021, Bumgarner's performance in Arizona has been abysmal.

He had a 5.23 ERA and -0.3 WAR across 69 starts with the D-Backs, including a 10.26 ERA and -0.9 WAR in four games this season.

The big picture: This timing makes sense for Arizona. The young club is in first place in the NL West and rightly viewed Bumgarner's albatross contract — and perhaps his questionable antics — as a sunk cost.