Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is among the biggest trash talkers in the NBA, according to an anonymous survey of 108 players conducted by The Athletic.

Zoom in: On the question of who talks the most on-court trash, Booker took fourth place with 7.1% of the vote.

He's a distant fourth. Golden State's Draymond Green took the top spot with 26.3%, followed by Chicago's Patrick Beverly at 25.2% and Memphis' Dillon Brooks at 14.1%.

Suns teammate Chris Paul rounds out the list at 9th place with 2% of the vote.

The big picture: The Suns didn't get much love when players were asked who they thought would win the NBA Finals this year (other than their own teams, naturally).

Phoenix was one of only eight teams to get a vote on that question, but 2.2% predicted the Suns will hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, tied for 4th with Denver.

The poll was conducted during the final three weeks of the season, so players were taking the Kevin Durant trade into consideration.

Of note: Scott Foster, who officiated last night's Suns-Clippers game, was the overwhelming pick for worst referee in the league.