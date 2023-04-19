2 hours ago - Sports

Survey says Booker is one of NBA's top trash talkers

Jeremy Duda

Devin Booker, trash talker extraordinaire. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is among the biggest trash talkers in the NBA, according to an anonymous survey of 108 players conducted by The Athletic.

Zoom in: On the question of who talks the most on-court trash, Booker took fourth place with 7.1% of the vote.

  • He's a distant fourth. Golden State's Draymond Green took the top spot with 26.3%, followed by Chicago's Patrick Beverly at 25.2% and Memphis' Dillon Brooks at 14.1%.
  • Suns teammate Chris Paul rounds out the list at 9th place with 2% of the vote.

The big picture: The Suns didn't get much love when players were asked who they thought would win the NBA Finals this year (other than their own teams, naturally).

  • Phoenix was one of only eight teams to get a vote on that question, but 2.2% predicted the Suns will hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, tied for 4th with Denver.
  • The poll was conducted during the final three weeks of the season, so players were taking the Kevin Durant trade into consideration.

Of note: Scott Foster, who officiated last night's Suns-Clippers game, was the overwhelming pick for worst referee in the league.

