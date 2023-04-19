Thursday is 420 — the unofficial holiday of, for and by weed fans — and since Arizona legalized recreational marijuana two years ago, the industry is still budding.

What's happening: While locals can't legally smoke in public, there are plenty of places (and ways) to celebrate:

Of note: Marvina Thomas, owner of Fourtwenty Collections, plans to open Arizona's first Black woman-owned dispensary on April 20 in Safford Arizona.