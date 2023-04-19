1 hour ago - Things to Do
Dope 420 events for pot fans in Phoenix
Thursday is 420 — the unofficial holiday of, for and by weed fans — and since Arizona legalized recreational marijuana two years ago, the industry is still budding.
What's happening: While locals can't legally smoke in public, there are plenty of places (and ways) to celebrate:
- Wake and bake with GanjaFlow: Former NFL star Ricky Williams will lead the "Highsman Yoga" meditation and flow by the water at Marina Heights at Tempe Town Lake.
- The Clarendon Hotel and Spa in downtown Phoenix, which boasts a consumption lounge, is hosting The Blazing Arizona | Cannabis Capitol Cup event with 420 games, live music and participation from local brands and budtenders. If you decide to keep blazing, book a cannabis friendly hotel room.
- Roll into any of Sol Flower dispensary's five Phoenix-area locations for buy-one-get-one deals, food trucks and DJs.
- Browse these dope delivery deals from Leafly if you're staying on the couch.
- Cure the munchies with a special "nug" sub for $4.20 at Cheba Hut. The sandwich shop that specializes in "toasted" subs will have specials, vendors and live music at different locations, including a joint-rolling contest in Chandler.
Of note: Marvina Thomas, owner of Fourtwenty Collections, plans to open Arizona's first Black woman-owned dispensary on April 20 in Safford Arizona.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.