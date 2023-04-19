1 hour ago - Things to Do

Dope 420 events for pot fans in Phoenix

Kate Murphy
Illustration of a calendar flipped to April 20, with a marijuana leaf drawn on.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Thursday is 420 — the unofficial holiday of, for and by weed fans — and since Arizona legalized recreational marijuana two years ago, the industry is still budding.

What's happening: While locals can't legally smoke in public, there are plenty of places (and ways) to celebrate:

  • Wake and bake with GanjaFlow: Former NFL star Ricky Williams will lead the "Highsman Yoga" meditation and flow by the water at Marina Heights at Tempe Town Lake.
  • The Clarendon Hotel and Spa in downtown Phoenix, which boasts a consumption lounge, is hosting The Blazing Arizona | Cannabis Capitol Cup event with 420 games, live music and participation from local brands and budtenders. If you decide to keep blazing, book a cannabis friendly hotel room.
  • Roll into any of Sol Flower dispensary's five Phoenix-area locations for buy-one-get-one deals, food trucks and DJs.
  • Browse these dope delivery deals from Leafly if you're staying on the couch.
  • Cure the munchies with a special "nug" sub for $4.20 at Cheba Hut. The sandwich shop that specializes in "toasted" subs will have specials, vendors and live music at different locations, including a joint-rolling contest in Chandler.

Of note: Marvina Thomas, owner of Fourtwenty Collections, plans to open Arizona's first Black woman-owned dispensary on April 20 in Safford Arizona.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more