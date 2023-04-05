The Arizona Coyotes' developer, slated to build the Tempe Entertainment District that would include a new arena for the team, is pushing back against the city of Phoenix's lawsuit that aims to block the proposed development.

Driving the news: Bluebird Development, the development company that shares an owner with the Coyotes, filed a notice of claim against Phoenix on Wednesday, alleging the city is trying to sabotage the proposed $2.1 billion Tempe Entertainment District and backtracking on assurances it would not oppose the plan.

A notice of claim is a precursor to a lawsuit against a government entity, which provides a 180-day window for a settlement before a plaintiff can go to court.

Bluebird said it's willing to settle the dispute for $2.3 billion, which it said is equal to the financial damages it'll suffer from Phoenix's actions.

The company is also asking a Maricopa County superior court judge to allow it to intervene in the litigation over Phoenix's lawsuit, which it wants dismissed.

Catch up quick: Tempe scheduled a special election for May 16 so voters can decide whether to approve a $2.1 billion deal with the Coyotes that would include construction of a new arena, restaurants, retail and nearly 2,000 apartments on 46 acres of city-owned land near Tempe Town Lake.

Phoenix sued last week, alleging the proposal violates a 1994 agreement between the two cities that restricts Tempe from allowing new residences in high-noise areas along the flight path for Sky Harbor, about 2 miles west of the site.

Specifically, the agreement applies to areas where the average sound level from aircraft is 65 decibels or higher, which was designed to shield the airport from noise complaints from residents.

Yes, but: Bluebird argues the agreement only requires apartments in the 65-decibel zone to be insulated from the noise, not banned altogether, and notes that Phoenix hasn't objected to other apartments in that area over the past three decades.

Eric Spencer, an attorney for the firm Snell and Wilmer who is representing Bluebird, wrote in the notice of claim that Phoenix officials made statements "indicating their acquiescence" to the project.

Representatives of Bluebird also noted the Coyotes' proposal includes a provision indemnifying Sky Harbor from noise complaints related to the development.

However, "Phoenix has now embarked on a mission to torpedo the project," Spencer wrote.

Spokespeople for the city and Sky Harbor did not respond to a request for comment from Axios Phoenix.