If you like firearms and you're looking to save money on your upcoming nuptials, a Valley gun range has a unique option for you.

State of play: C2 Tactical, which has locations in Tempe and off of North Scottsdale Road, offers a Shotgun Wedding package.

Prices start at $495 and include an ordained minister, a wedding arch and seating for guests, plus they'll help coordinate food and other arrangements for the reception, along with any range-related post-wedding activities.

The bride and groom get some time on the shooting range post-ceremony.

For anyone who's new to firearms or doesn't want to shoot an actual gun, C2 has a simulator program.

Zoom in: Managing member Vince Vasquez tells Axios Phoenix that C2 began offering wedding packages around 2015.

They were already doing bachelorette parties, so weddings seemed like a natural next step.

C2 has hosted about a dozen weddings, Vasquez said, and they offer vow renewal ceremonies as well.

Of note: The largest group they've hosted is about 30 people, and Vasquez estimates they could hold 40, so weddings at C2 are more of an intimate experience.

What they're saying: "It's a fun little service that we do and people are looking for something different to do," Vasquez says.