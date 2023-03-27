A Camelback Road brunch stop that's worth the hype
I love brunch, but I've been burned one too many times by overpriced, lackluster restaurants trying to capitalize on trendy brunch fads.
State of play: I'm thrilled to share that my latest experience restored my faith in the delicious in-between meal.
Details: Chantico, an upscale Mexican restaurant at 12th Street and Camelback Road, offers an impressive selection of sweet and savory dishes with high-quality ingredients and reasonable prices.
- Its tasty tacos and welcoming patio have made the restaurant one of my favorite date night spots, but I didn't know until recently they offered brunch on the weekends, too.
What I ordered: The breakfast flautas ($16) — chorizo, potato, Oaxaca cheese rolled in a tortilla, deep fried and covered with an over-easy egg and green enchilada sauce.
- They were crispy but not greasy, and the sauce pulled the dish together into a flavor-packed treat.
1 boozy thing: For $18, you can get a bottle of sparkling wine and a comically small carafe of orange juice (but who wants too much OJ in their mimosa, anyway?)
- My party got six mimosas out of the bottle, for essentially $3 each. I don't know that I've ever seen a brunch drink that cheap!
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.