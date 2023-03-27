I love brunch, but I've been burned one too many times by overpriced, lackluster restaurants trying to capitalize on trendy brunch fads.

State of play: I'm thrilled to share that my latest experience restored my faith in the delicious in-between meal.

Details: Chantico, an upscale Mexican restaurant at 12th Street and Camelback Road, offers an impressive selection of sweet and savory dishes with high-quality ingredients and reasonable prices.

Its tasty tacos and welcoming patio have made the restaurant one of my favorite date night spots, but I didn't know until recently they offered brunch on the weekends, too.

What I ordered: The breakfast flautas ($16) — chorizo, potato, Oaxaca cheese rolled in a tortilla, deep fried and covered with an over-easy egg and green enchilada sauce.

They were crispy but not greasy, and the sauce pulled the dish together into a flavor-packed treat.

1 boozy thing: For $18, you can get a bottle of sparkling wine and a comically small carafe of orange juice (but who wants too much OJ in their mimosa, anyway?)