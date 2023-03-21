Bad Bunny appears to shade Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker in new song
Puerto Rican rap star Bad Bunny appears to be coming for the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker — and the intensity of the Arizona sun — in a new song.
State of play: The rapper is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner, who was previously linked to Booker before they split in November.
What's happening: Bad Bunny is featured in Eladio Carrión's new song, "Coco Chanel," in which he raps in Spanish about "Scorpio women" (Jenner's birthday is in November) and says: "The sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it," which seems subtly pointed at Booker.
Our thought bubble: Bad Bunny's hometown of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, rarely exceeds 91 degrees, according to Weather Spark.
- Our July average high last year was 107.5 degrees, per the National Weather Service. 🔥
