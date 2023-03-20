You can star in a game show on your next group outing

Jessica playing The Drop, a game like Plinko on "The Price Is Right." Photo: Courtesy of Jessica Boehm

Here's a recommendation: Book your next team-building activity, party or group date at Game Show Battle Rooms in Chandler.

State of play: I'm a game show nut, so my friends surprised me with an outing here during my bachelorette party.

I had never heard of it, and I assumed it would be a little hokey, but it was super entertaining and really high quality!

How it works: In the "classic showdown" room, you'll split into two groups and spend an hour facing off against your friends in "Wheel of Fortune," "Family Feud" and "The Price Is Right"-like games.

For legal reasons, they're all called something else (e.g., Spin and Solve), but they're essentially the same games you know from TV.

Details: The battle rooms are designed to feel as though you're actually on a game show, with stage lighting, sound effects and a host to guide you through the games.

It's about $35 per person and worth every penny.

😂 1 funny thing: They make you sign a waiver acknowledging that your appearance will not, in fact, air on television.