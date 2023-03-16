President Biden's NCAA Tournament brackets are in, and he's picking the Arizona Wildcats to go all the way.

State of play: The president has UofA over Kansas in the national championship game, with Marquette and Texas rounding out his Final Four.

He picked ASU over TCU in Friday's first-round game; but since his bracket lists the 11-seed as ASU/NEV, it appears he filled it out before the winner of Wednesday's play-in game between the Sun Devils and Wolf Pack was known.

Arizona didn't get as much love in Biden's women's tournament brackets — he has the 7-seed Cats losing to Maryland in the second round.

Yes, but: Biden had the Cats overtaking Virginia in the Elite Eight, which can't happen because the Cavaliers lost to Furman in a 13-over-4 upset Thursday.

Of note: The president has no particular ties to the state or UofA, but Arizona voted for him in 2020, making him the first Democrat to win the state's electoral votes in 24 years. So maybe he felt compelled to go for the Cats.