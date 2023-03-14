1 hour ago - Things to Do

Glendale changes name to celebrate Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Jessica Boehm
Taylor Swift with two male dancers on stage.

Taylor Swift performs in Glendale in May 2018. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift will kick off her first tour in five years this weekend in "Swift City" — the temporary new name of Glendale, Mayor Jerry Weiers announced yesterday.

  • "I learned that I have been given the nickname #MayorSwiftie by the #Swifties!" Weiers tweeted.

Are you "...Ready for It?": Swift will perform Friday and Saturday night at State Farm Stadium, where she also launched her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

In your "Wildest Dreams": Tickets have been sold out for months. There are some "restricted view" seats on StubHub in the $175 range, but you'll need more than a "Gold Rush" to afford floor seats, which start at about $400.

