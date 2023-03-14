Taylor Swift will kick off her first tour in five years this weekend in "Swift City" — the temporary new name of Glendale, Mayor Jerry Weiers announced yesterday.

"I learned that I have been given the nickname #MayorSwiftie by the #Swifties!" Weiers tweeted.

Are you "...Ready for It?": Swift will perform Friday and Saturday night at State Farm Stadium, where she also launched her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

In your "Wildest Dreams": Tickets have been sold out for months. There are some "restricted view" seats on StubHub in the $175 range, but you'll need more than a "Gold Rush" to afford floor seats, which start at about $400.