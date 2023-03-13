Experts are hopeful this spring will bring a "super bloom" of wildflowers in the Sonoran Desert — but phenology researchers are still trying to figure out what makes some flower seasons more vibrant than others.

State of play: UofA professor Theresa Crimmins tells us that Arizona saw some weather events last year that bode well for wildflowers: Substantial rainfall last October (when the flowers germinate) and periodic rain throughout the winter season.

Yes, but: There's not yet enough data for researchers to accurately predict whether this spring, or any future spring, will bring the blankets of flowers that can sometimes be seen from space.

Zoom in: She's trying to change that with the USA National Phenology Network, which empowers ordinary people to submit their observations through the Nature's Notebook website and mobile app when they see plants and animals undergo seasonal events like flowering and migration.

"The key ingredient we need to make better predictions is observations of when things are happening," Crimmins said.

Be smart: Crimmins said there are tourism benefits to bettering our "super bloom" predictions, as people would travel to see the Instagram-worthy displays — if we actually knew when they would happen before they blossomed.