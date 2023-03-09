Kevin Durant during a game against the Chicago Bulls on March 3 in Chicago. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Wednesday was a rough night for hoops fans in Arizona, with an ankle injury derailing Kevin Durant's home debut.

Driving the news: Phoenix's new superstar sprained his right ankle during pregame warmups.

Durant was seen leaving Footprint Center in a large walking boot. If he suffered a grade 2 sprain — which the Suns organization fears he did, the Arizona Republic reports — he could miss the rest of the regular season.

The Suns still made short work of Oklahoma City, winning 132-101 with a 44-point performance by Devin Booker.

Meanwhile: NAU's improbable run to the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game, where victory would have brought an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, ended with a 85-78 loss to Montana State.

The Lumberjacks ended the regular season with the second-worst record in the Big Sky, at 5-13 in conference and 12-23 overall, but went on a tear in the conference tournament.

Zoom out: NAU's only NCAA tournament appearances were in 1998 and 2000, both times as a 15-seed, and the team has never won a game in March Madness.

Yes, but: ASU won its first-round game in the Pac-12 tournament, beating Oregon State 63-57.