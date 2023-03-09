Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant delays home debut after ankle sprain
Wednesday was a rough night for hoops fans in Arizona, with an ankle injury derailing Kevin Durant's home debut.
Driving the news: Phoenix's new superstar sprained his right ankle during pregame warmups.
- Durant was seen leaving Footprint Center in a large walking boot. If he suffered a grade 2 sprain — which the Suns organization fears he did, the Arizona Republic reports — he could miss the rest of the regular season.
- The Suns still made short work of Oklahoma City, winning 132-101 with a 44-point performance by Devin Booker.
Meanwhile: NAU's improbable run to the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game, where victory would have brought an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, ended with a 85-78 loss to Montana State.
- The Lumberjacks ended the regular season with the second-worst record in the Big Sky, at 5-13 in conference and 12-23 overall, but went on a tear in the conference tournament.
Zoom out: NAU's only NCAA tournament appearances were in 1998 and 2000, both times as a 15-seed, and the team has never won a game in March Madness.
Yes, but: ASU won its first-round game in the Pac-12 tournament, beating Oregon State 63-57.
- The Sun Devils will play third-seeded USC tonight, and a win might be enough to get them into the NCAA tournament.
- If ASU beats USC and the Wildcats beat Stanford tonight, they'll play in the tournament semifinal, and if beating USC isn't enough to get the Sun Devils into the dance, beating UofA should do the trick.
