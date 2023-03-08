DJ Horne falls after being fouled during a game between USC Trojans and ASU at Galen Center on March 4 in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Sun Devils will be competing for a spot in the March Madness brackets as the Wildcats jockey for position in the brackets in the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament, which kicks off Wednesday night.

State of play: ASU is on the proverbial bubble and is in ESPN college basketball guru Joe Lunardi's "first four out," so they likely need a strong showing in the conference tournament to snag a spot in the NCAA bracket.

The Sun Devils are 11-9 in conference — tied with Washington State for fourth place in the Pac-12 — and 20-11 overall, with a marquee win over UofA last month.

They open the conference tourney at 9:30pm against Oregon State, the second-worst team in the Pac-12.

If they win, they'll play third-seeded USC Thursday.

Meanwhile: UofA's spot in the dance is assured. The only question is where the Cats will be seeded.

After dropping two of their last three and falling to eighth place nationally, the Cats likely need to win the conference tourney for a shot at a No. 1 seed.

As of now, most analysts project Arizona to be a No. 2 seed in March Madness.

1 big rematch: If ASU gets past Oregon State and USC, and if UofA beats the winner of Wednesday night's Utah-Stanford game, the Sun Devils and Cats will face off.

For ASU, it would be a chance to punch their ticket to the dance, while UofA will likely have revenge on the mind after losing its last game to the Sun Devils on a buzzer-beating three from beyond half court.

Our thought bubble: As alumni of UofA and ASU, respectively, Jeremy and Jessica have a lot on the line.