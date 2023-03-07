Score bargains at metro Phoenix Target salvage stores

I'm a bargain shopper, raised by a bargain shopper.

Be smart: I had somehow not heard of "Target salvage stores" until recently. Please allow me to share this cost-saving secret with you!

How it works: Any good penny pincher is familiar with the Target clearance schedule, but I had no idea the big-box retailer sends the unsold items to local liquidation stores that offer products at even steeper discounts.

We're talking 50%-90% off original prices.

Zoom in: According to several bargain blogs, there are at least 10 Target salvage stores in the Valley, but I've only been to Lucky Duck Dealz in east Mesa (so far!).

Despite the silly name and strip mall digs, I saw some awesome deals on high-quality items ranging from clothes to toys and furniture.

I even found a pair of shoes and a shirt I bought at Target recently at reduced prices!

My first haul: Three Threshold-brand throw pillows ($8-$10).

The new(ish) Maggie Rogers vinyl ($10).

Two baby outfits for my niece — one St. Patrick's Day-themed and the other a summery dress ($3 each).

What I'm watching: Their Instagram story! They restock constantly and are always sharing their latest arrivals on social media.