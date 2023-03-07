1 hour ago - Things to Do

Score bargains at metro Phoenix Target salvage stores

Jessica Boehm

Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios Phoenix

I'm a bargain shopper, raised by a bargain shopper.

  • Be smart: I had somehow not heard of "Target salvage stores" until recently. Please allow me to share this cost-saving secret with you!

How it works: Any good penny pincher is familiar with the Target clearance schedule, but I had no idea the big-box retailer sends the unsold items to local liquidation stores that offer products at even steeper discounts.

  • We're talking 50%-90% off original prices.

Zoom in: According to several bargain blogs, there are at least 10 Target salvage stores in the Valley, but I've only been to Lucky Duck Dealz in east Mesa (so far!).

  • Despite the silly name and strip mall digs, I saw some awesome deals on high-quality items ranging from clothes to toys and furniture.
  • I even found a pair of shoes and a shirt I bought at Target recently at reduced prices!

My first haul: Three Threshold-brand throw pillows ($8-$10).

  • The new(ish) Maggie Rogers vinyl ($10).
  • Two baby outfits for my niece — one St. Patrick's Day-themed and the other a summery dress ($3 each).

What I'm watching: Their Instagram story! They restock constantly and are always sharing their latest arrivals on social media.

  • I'll be back soon to grab some $5-$10 pool floats for the summer season!
