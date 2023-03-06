2 hours ago - Sports

MLB players hate "freezing" Arizona spring training weather

Jessica Boehm

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon during batting practice. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/Denver Post via Getty Images

MLB players are not okay with our cooler-than-average spring training weather, The Athletic reports in hilarious detail.

What they're saying: "It's been f---ing freezing here," Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said.

  • "We've got guys wearing beanies and hoodies and jackets. Everybody's trying to stay warm," said Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy.
  • "I don't know why we're practicing in winter," Padres pitcher Seth Lugo said.

State of play: Yes, it has been colder than usual, with many days in February and the beginning of March only reaching highs in the low 60s.

But, but, but: Come on! That's not exactly a frostbite risk, and most of these players are coming from cities with much colder conditions.

What's next: Fear not, chilly athletes! We are expected to heat up with highs in the 70s this week.

