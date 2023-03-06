MLB players are not okay with our cooler-than-average spring training weather, The Athletic reports in hilarious detail.

What they're saying: "It's been f---ing freezing here," Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said.

"We've got guys wearing beanies and hoodies and jackets. Everybody's trying to stay warm," said Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy.

"I don't know why we're practicing in winter," Padres pitcher Seth Lugo said.

State of play: Yes, it has been colder than usual, with many days in February and the beginning of March only reaching highs in the low 60s.

It even snowed in north Scottsdale last week.

But, but, but: Come on! That's not exactly a frostbite risk, and most of these players are coming from cities with much colder conditions.

What's next: Fear not, chilly athletes! We are expected to heat up with highs in the 70s this week.