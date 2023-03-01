The average, eye-popping cost of an Arizona wedding

Weddings are expensive affairs in Arizona, with couples spending an average of $23,000 on the ceremony and reception in 2022, according to a newly released survey by The Knot.

The Phoenix metro area's average was slightly higher at $24,000.

Yes, but: It could be worse. Last year's national average was $30,000. Arizona ranks in the bottom half of states.

New Jersey ($51,000), Massachusetts ($46,000), New York ($46,000), Rhode Island ($43,000) and Vermont ($43,000) take the (wedding) cake for priciest places to tie the knot.

By the numbers: Nationally, venues were the biggest expense for most couples, costing an average of $11,200. Here was the average cost of some popular vendors:

Photographer: $2,600

Hair stylist: $130

Catering: $75/person

Florist: $2,400

DJ: $1,500

Jessica here: I'm getting married in April and find no enjoyment in confirming that weddings are ridiculously expensive.

When I got the quote for my flowers, I thought the company had erroneously double-charged me. It had not. 😵‍💫

Be smart: Look at unconventional venues like a city or state park or explore other parts of Arizona to keep costs down.