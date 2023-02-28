Don Bolles' Datsun at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., shortly before its closure in 2019. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

With legislation that would clear the way for a monument to Don Bolles awaiting a Senate hearing, we thought it was a good time for a history lesson about the Arizona Republic reporter assassinated nearly five decades ago.

State of play: Reporter Hank Stephenson of the Arizona Agenda has been lobbying for legislation that would permit a memorial to Bolles at Wesley Bolin Plaza, next to the Capitol.

The Senate version of the bill died earlier this month because a committee chair refused to give it a hearing before a key deadline, but a House version was approved by the full chamber last Tuesday.

Stephenson told Axios Phoenix he's hopeful it'll get a committee hearing in the Senate, and confident it'll pass easily if it reaches the full chamber.

Why it matters: Bolles' murder was a shocking moment that, to many, represented an assault on the First Amendment and the free press.

Details: On June 2, 1976, Bolles went to the Clarendon Hotel to meet a source named John Adamson, who said he could provide information about corruption involving prominent politicians.

While Bolles waited in the lobby, Adamson called to say the meeting was off.

As Bolles backed out of his parking space, a dynamite bomb that Adamson had placed under his car exploded. Bolles died 11 days later from his injuries.

Catch up quick: Adamson took a plea deal, telling investigators he'd been hired by a Phoenix contractor named Max Dunlap to kill Bolles, and that he partnered with a Chandler plumber James Robison to carry out the murder.

Dunlap and Robison were convicted in 1977 and sentenced to death.

The Arizona Supreme Court overturned the convictions in 1980 because Adamson refused to answer some questions from defense attorneys.

Adamson was convicted and sentenced to death after initially refusing to testify again.

The intrigue: Adamson said Dunlap wanted Bolles and two others killed because they'd angered or wronged his friend and mentor Kemper Marley, a rancher and liquor wholesaler.

An article Bolles wrote several months before the bombing scuttled Marley's nomination to the state racing commission.

What happened: The attorney general's office later recharged Dunlap and Robison and reached an agreement with Adamson to testify against them.

Dunlap was convicted of murder in 1993 and spent the remainder of his life in prison; Robison was acquitted later that year.

Yes, but: Some people believe Adamson framed Dunlap and Robison to protect others who hired him.

Zoom in: Bolles is mostly remembered for how he died, but his work had a tremendous effect on the state during his 14 years at the Republic. Among his greatest hits were: