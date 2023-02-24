Fans eagerly awaiting Kevin Durant's debut with the Suns will have to wait a little longer.

Driving the news: The team ruled Durant out for Friday's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Arizona Republic reported.

Shams Charania, who covers the NBA for The Athletic, tweeted this week the team is now planning for next Wednesday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets to be Durant's first in a Suns uniform.

Zoom out: Suns fans won't get a chance to watch him play at Footprint Center for a while.

The Hornets game is the first in a four-game road trip that'll take the Suns to Milwaukee, Charlotte, Chicago and Dallas.

Presuming he comes back during the road trip, Durant will get his first chance to wow the home crowd March 8 against the Thunder.

If you want to get tickets for what will presumably be Durant's hometown debut, you might want to look now, before prices shoot up.

Context: Durant, who came to Phoenix from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster trade Feb. 9, has been on the sidelines since suffering an MCL sprain on Jan. 8.

Between the lines: Ticket prices for Friday night's game skyrocketed as fans opened their wallets for a chance to witness Suns history. But those prices plummeted in the wake of a report that Durant wouldn't suit up.

The intrigue: In the meantime, we're all waiting to see who will be the Suns fifth starter now that Phoenix dealt ironman Mikal Bridges to Brooklyn as part of the Durant trade.

The Arizona Republic looked at the possibilities of either Torrey Craig or Josh Okogie, getting the nod to start with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Durant and Deandre Ayton.

The Suns may not be done making moves this season — there's speculation the team could sign 38-year-old free agent Carmelo Anthony, who hasn't played this season.