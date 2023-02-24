The Mountain View Officers' Club at Fort Huachuca in 1943. Photo: Courtesy of Fort Huachuca Museum Archives

Fort Huachuca announced Thursday it will rehabilitate a building that served as the Black officers' club at the southern Arizona Army installation during World War II.

The Mountain View Officers' Club was previously slated for demolition and sat empty for over two decades.

What's happening: Fort Huachuca leaders signed an agreement last month to transform the building into a Range Operations Synchronization Center.

The rehabilitation plan also calls for an exhibit chronicling the Black World War II military experience, according to a press release.

Why it matters: The clubhouse was placed on the National Register for its historically significant connection with Army segregation policies.

Only one other Black officer's club dating back to World War II, Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, is still standing.

Flashback: The building was constructed in 1942 by Del Webb — the famous Arizona developer known for designing Sun City.

It was part of a large-scale building effort at the military installation to house troops from the all-Black 92nd and 93rd Infantry Divisions, according to the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation.

From 1892-1946, Fort Huachuca had the most Black soldiers of any military installation nationwide, according to the African American Cultural Heritage Fund.

More than 30,000 Black soldiers trained at Fort Huachuca between 1941-1945, before they were deployed to the European Theater, per the Army.

How it worked: Mountain View Officers' Club was a duplicate of the Lakeside Officers’ Club for white soldiers at the fort.

It was the social and recreational hub for Black soldiers. Art shows, concerts, plays and other performances were held there.

"The black officers really weren't happy about having a separate club," Army garrison spokesperson Tanja Linton told The Arizona Daily Star in 2019.

After the war and 1948 racial integration of the military, the building was converted into a performing arts theater and used for entertainment purposes until 1998.

The Army had planned to bulldoze it shortly thereafter but was met with pushback from preservationists and has been working with those groups on a long-term solution since 2011.

What's next: Fort Huachuca has submitted the project for Army funding consideration and plans to begin rehabilitation soon.