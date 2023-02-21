2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Where to find Fat Tuesday paczki in metro Phoenix

Jessica Boehm
Here's the low-down on where to find paczki (pronounced PONCH-key) in metro Phoenix!

State of play: These Polish jelly donuts are a traditional Fat Tuesday treat — one last sugary indulgence before the lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday.

Europa Pastry

This North Phoenix bakery opens at 8am and will have paczki filled with apple cinnamon, prune, rose hip, fresh strawberries and more.

All Pierogi Kitchen

Order ahead online or drop by this Mesa Euromarket for raspberry, apricot, chocolate, custard or plum-stuffed paczki.

Bashas'

All locations will sell the pastry, made in-house and from scratch, on Tuesday. You can get them glazed or sugared and filled with lemon, raspberry, traditional custard or chocolate custard.

