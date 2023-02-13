21 mins ago - Sports
Suns' Booker wants fans to leave, and more quotes we heard at the Super Bowl
"He's Philadelphia's most beloved citizen. And he supported the Eagles, so you should too," said Stephen Menei, referring to Benjamin Franklin, whom he dressed up as and who died 150 years before the Eagles became a Philly institution.
"It's hot for fur," said Brian Switzer of Kansas City, who wore a red and yellow fur coat to the game.
"Can all y’all get out my city. I like it better quiet," Devin Booker wrote on Twitter.
