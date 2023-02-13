21 mins ago - Sports
Glendale LVII

Suns' Booker wants fans to leave, and more quotes we heard at the Super Bowl

Jessica Boehm
A man dressed as Benjamin Franklin holding a sign that says Fly Eagles Fly.

Eagles fan Stephen Menei, dressed as Benjamin Franklin outside State Farm Stadium. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

"He's Philadelphia's most beloved citizen. And he supported the Eagles, so you should too," said Stephen Menei, referring to Benjamin Franklin, whom he dressed up as and who died 150 years before the Eagles became a Philly institution.

A man wearing a red fur-like coat with yellow lining around the hood.
Chiefs fan Brian Switzer outside State Farm Stadium. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

"It's hot for fur," said Brian Switzer of Kansas City, who wore a red and yellow fur coat to the game.

Devin Booker and Damar Hamlin shake hands.
Devin Booker and Damar Hamlin attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

"Can all y’all get out my city. I like it better quiet," Devin Booker wrote on Twitter.

