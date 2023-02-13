"He's Philadelphia's most beloved citizen. And he supported the Eagles, so you should too," said Stephen Menei, referring to Benjamin Franklin, whom he dressed up as and who died 150 years before the Eagles became a Philly institution.

Chiefs fan Brian Switzer outside State Farm Stadium. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

"It's hot for fur," said Brian Switzer of Kansas City, who wore a red and yellow fur coat to the game.

Devin Booker and Damar Hamlin attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

"Can all y’all get out my city. I like it better quiet," Devin Booker wrote on Twitter.