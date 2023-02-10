Super Bowl 2023: How the NFL prepares for possible player injuries
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's startling cardiac arrest during a game last month, football fans are paying more attention to player safety than ever before.
State of play: NFL medical officials gave us a tour of State Farm Stadium on Thursday to explain safety protocols used to ensure players receive elite care.
Of note: The medical procedures will be no different this weekend from any other NFL game this season, chief medical officer Allen Sills told us.
By the numbers: There will be more than 30 doctors working the game and they can use 69 field-facing cameras to review injuries.
- Two ambulances park just off the field to transport players to St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, a level I trauma center and home to the Barrow Neurological Institute, if needed.
3 things we learned: Any doctor, teammate, coach or referee can ask for a player to be evaluated for a concussion.
- There is a button in a booth above the field that alerts referees to stop the game for a medical timeout if an athletic trainer sees a possible head or neck injury.
- All doctors and the game-day referees meet 60 minutes before kickoff to walk through emergency procedures one final time.
