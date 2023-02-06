What to expect at the Phoenix Convention Center's Super Bowl Experience

Children at the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

The Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, the NFL's "football theme park," kicked off over the weekend.

It will be back Thursday-Saturday.

State of play: We stopped by Saturday morning to get you a sneak peek:

The Cardinals' Zach Ertz talks to the media after delivering the Vince Lombardi Trophy tot he Super Bowl Experience. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

5 cool things:

Vince Lombardi Trophy: Take a photo with the iconic Super Bowl trophy.

Take a photo with the iconic Super Bowl trophy. NFL draft set: Grab a jersey from your favorite team and be announced as the "No. 1 pick" on the mock NFL draft stage.

Grab a jersey from your favorite team and be announced as the "No. 1 pick" on the mock NFL draft stage. Interactive games: Test your athletic skills with drills, field goal kicks and more. Courses cater to both kids and adults.

Test your athletic skills with drills, field goal kicks and more. Courses cater to both kids and adults. Savage X Fenty Super Bowl Collection: The NFL shop has an impressive collection of Super Bowl merch, including a special collection from halftime performer Rihanna's beauty line.

The NFL shop has an impressive collection of Super Bowl merch, including a special collection from halftime performer Rihanna's beauty line. Pro Football Hall of Fame: Check out exhibits showcasing every era of NFL history.

Be smart: Keep your eyes peeled! There'll be current and former players signing autographs and greeting fans throughout the event.

When we were there, we met Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, who delivered the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the event.

Ertz won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He told us touching the trophy again made him hungry to win another one with the Cardinals. Here's hoping! 🤞

Try to go Thursday to beat the crowds.

Take public transportation or come prepared with a parking plan before you head downtown. We had to park six blocks away from the convention center, and it will certainly be busier as we get closer to the game.

1 big price: Tickets are $40 per person. Kids under age 12 get in for free.

SBXtra passes, which allow fast-pass access to games and autograph opportunities, are an additional $60 for adults and children.

The bottom line: If you're a big football fan, or you have kiddos who are, the Super Bowl Experience is worth the investment.