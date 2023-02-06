If you haven't found a place to stay in the Valley for your Super Bowl trip, all hope is not lost, but prepare to pony up for a place that probably won't be anywhere near the stadium.

Zoom in: Finding a spot near State Farm Stadium will be tough if you're trying to avoid breaking the bank.

Triple-digit prices for Airbnbs around the stadium are the exception, not the rule, and prices aren't much better in any part of town that's remotely nearby.

Yes, but: There are still a few reasonably priced places to stay.

This condo near 43rd and Northern avenues for $275 a night.

This home near 91st Avenue and Cactus Road for $300 a night.

This condo near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for $500 a night.

Zoom out: The cheapest hotel room we found still available was a Super 8 by Wyndham in Mesa. It's a good distance from the game, but $229 a night is hard to beat.

If you're looking to get a little closer to State Farm Stadium, check out this Motel 6 at I-17 and Bell Road for $274 a night or this Motel 6 in Youngtown for $351 a night.

On the off chance you still entertained ideas about getting a hotel in the vicinity of the stadium, you're out of luck — The Hotels.com map shows it to be a total dead zone.