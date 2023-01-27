Mr. Pickle's opens first Arizona restaurant, with more to come
Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop opened its first Arizona outpost in north Scottsdale last week, so I decided to see what the California eatery has to offer.
Details: The chain relocated its headquarters to Arizona last year under new ownership, according to What Now Phoenix.
- The new restaurant is at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road, on the northeast corner of the intersection with Shea Boulevard.
- Mr. Pickle's is planning to expand rapidly in Arizona, with five more locations slated for Chandler, Laveen, San Tan Valley and Surprise, and a second restaurant in north Scottsdale.
What I ordered: When you're trying something for the first time, you might as well go for the original, so I got The Mr. Pickle, with chicken breast, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and avocado.
- Hot take: It was good, but nothing to write home about.
Be smart: People are flocking to check out the new sandwich shop. It was a half-hour wait for my food after I ordered, and by the time it was ready, there was a line snaking out the door, so think about ordering online.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.