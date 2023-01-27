Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop opened its first Arizona outpost in north Scottsdale last week, so I decided to see what the California eatery has to offer.

Details: The chain relocated its headquarters to Arizona last year under new ownership, according to What Now Phoenix.

The new restaurant is at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road, on the northeast corner of the intersection with Shea Boulevard.

Mr. Pickle's is planning to expand rapidly in Arizona, with five more locations slated for Chandler, Laveen, San Tan Valley and Surprise, and a second restaurant in north Scottsdale.

What I ordered: When you're trying something for the first time, you might as well go for the original, so I got The Mr. Pickle, with chicken breast, bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and avocado.

Hot take: It was good, but nothing to write home about.

Be smart: People are flocking to check out the new sandwich shop. It was a half-hour wait for my food after I ordered, and by the time it was ready, there was a line snaking out the door, so think about ordering online.