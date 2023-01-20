2 hours ago - News

Metro Phoenix dads will pitch scorpion solution on ABC's Shark Tank

Jessica Boehm

Slick Barrier is a clear slippery coating applied to the base of homes. Photo: Courtesy of Slick Barrier

Two East Valley dads will appear on an episode of ABC's "Shark Tank" next Friday to pitch their pest control solution.

What's happening: About five years ago, childhood friends Aaron Gonzales and Tony Gonzales formed Slick Barrier, a company that produces and sells a coating for the exterior of homes that prevents scorpions and other pests from getting inside.

  • Recently, they began selling their solution directly to consumers.

Driving the news: The entrepreneurs spent months auditioning for "Shark Tank" and ultimately spent more than an hour pitching to the show's "sharks."

  • Their pitch included live demonstrations with scorpions and other critters, they tell us.

What they're saying: "For the sharks, it's very competitive. They like to compete amongst each other. … It was like a mad frenzy," Aaron says.

Flashback: Aaron came up with the idea for Slick Barrier about 10 years ago after moving to a Gilbert house infested with scorpions. He tells us his wife wanted to move because she was so nervous about their 3-year-old son.

  • Around the same time, Tony moved to Chandler and had similar pest problems. One day, he wrapped his 4-year-old son in a towel that had a scorpion in it. He was stung three times, his throat closed and he had to be transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
  • Tony called Aaron from the hospital the next morning and they started working toward a solution.

How it works: The Slick Barrier is not a pesticide, but a slippery coating for your home that makes it impossible for scorpions and other insects to climb up and into foundation gaps, which is typically how they get into homes.

  • It's usually applied to the 3- t0 5-inch stem wall under the exterior of a home.
  • Aaron likens it to when a scorpion falls into a bathtub or sink: It's stuck there because it can't climb on slick surfaces.

How to watch: Tune into ABC next Friday at 7pm.

