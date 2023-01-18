4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Phoenix

Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less.

What's on the menu: Pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta and salads.

Cost: Lunch special (10:30-3pm): Slice of pizza ($3), one slice and small drink ($4.75), two slices and small drink ($6.75), two slices, small salad, and small drink ($8.75). Also on the menu: six wings ($7.99), 12-inch sandwiches ($9.99), spaghetti ($7.99), cheese ravioli ($7.99)

What's on the menu: Tandoori and curry dishes, wraps, Punjabi handi, tikka masala, chicken korma, thali and vegetarian dishes.

Cost: Tandoori dishes ($11), Indian and Pakistani dishes ($11), vegetarian dishes ($9.50), wraps (starting at $8), thali (starting at $10)

1212 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe. Hours: 11am-9:30pm daily

What's on the menu: Tacos, gorditas, burritos and quesadillas.

Cost: Tacos ($2.75), gorditas ($4), burritos ($8), quesadillas ($4)

Tacos ($2.75), gorditas ($4), burritos ($8), quesadillas ($4) Address: 1028 E. Indian School Road

1028 E. Indian School Road Hours: 10am-9pm Monday-Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday

What's on the menu: Breakfast all day, sandwiches and burgers.