51 mins ago - Food and Drink
4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Phoenix
Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less.
Barro's Pizza
What's on the menu: Pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta and salads.
- Cost: Lunch special (10:30-3pm): Slice of pizza ($3), one slice and small drink ($4.75), two slices and small drink ($6.75), two slices, small salad, and small drink ($8.75). Also on the menu: six wings ($7.99), 12-inch sandwiches ($9.99), spaghetti ($7.99), cheese ravioli ($7.99)
- Details: Check out all Barro's Pizza hours and locations.
Curry Corner
What's on the menu: Tandoori and curry dishes, wraps, Punjabi handi, tikka masala, chicken korma, thali and vegetarian dishes.
- Cost: Tandoori dishes ($11), Indian and Pakistani dishes ($11), vegetarian dishes ($9.50), wraps (starting at $8), thali (starting at $10)
- Address: 1212 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe.
- Hours: 11am-9:30pm daily
Tacos Chiwas
What's on the menu: Tacos, gorditas, burritos and quesadillas.
- Cost: Tacos ($2.75), gorditas ($4), burritos ($8), quesadillas ($4)
- Address: 1028 E. Indian School Road
- Hours: 10am-9pm Monday-Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday
Matt's Big Breakfast
What's on the menu: Breakfast all day, sandwiches and burgers.
- Cost: Cheese omelet ($10.99), griddle cakes ($10.99) waffle with bacon ($10.99), smashed avocado toast ($11.49), tuna salad sandwich ($11.79), chili bowl ($8.49)
- Address: Five locations in the Valley, including one in Sky Harbor's Terminal 4.
- Hours: 7am-2pm daily
