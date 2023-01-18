51 mins ago - Food and Drink

4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Phoenix

Maxwell Millington

Photo: courtesy of Tacos Chiwas

Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less.

Barro's Pizza

What's on the menu: Pizza, wings, sandwiches, pasta and salads.

  • Cost: Lunch special (10:30-3pm): Slice of pizza ($3), one slice and small drink ($4.75), two slices and small drink ($6.75), two slices, small salad, and small drink ($8.75). Also on the menu: six wings ($7.99), 12-inch sandwiches ($9.99), spaghetti ($7.99), cheese ravioli ($7.99)
  • Details: Check out all Barro's Pizza hours and locations.
Curry Corner

What's on the menu: Tandoori and curry dishes, wraps, Punjabi handi, tikka masala, chicken korma, thali and vegetarian dishes.

  • Cost: Tandoori dishes ($11), Indian and Pakistani dishes ($11), vegetarian dishes ($9.50), wraps (starting at $8), thali (starting at $10)
  • Address: 1212 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe.
  • Hours: 11am-9:30pm daily
Tacos Chiwas

What's on the menu: Tacos, gorditas, burritos and quesadillas.

  • Cost: Tacos ($2.75), gorditas ($4), burritos ($8), quesadillas ($4)
  • Address: 1028 E. Indian School Road
  • Hours: 10am-9pm Monday-Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday
Matt's Big Breakfast

What's on the menu: Breakfast all day, sandwiches and burgers.

  • Cost: Cheese omelet ($10.99), griddle cakes ($10.99) waffle with bacon ($10.99), smashed avocado toast ($11.49), tuna salad sandwich ($11.79), chili bowl ($8.49)
  • Address: Five locations in the Valley, including one in Sky Harbor's Terminal 4.
  • Hours: 7am-2pm daily
