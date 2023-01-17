Glendale LVII: Here's how much hotels and flights to the Phoenix Super Bowl cost

Would you spend $854 on a Motel 6? Photo: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Attendees at this year's Super Bowl in Glendale will have to pay a fortune just to get here and find a place to sleep.

Why it matters: We reap the tax revenue benefits when out-of-towners drop big money in the Valley on hotels, dining and entertainment.

Scottsdale alone is anticipating a $1.6 million tax revenue boost from the big game, The Arizona Republic reported.

By the numbers: The closest available hotel to State Farm Stadium is a 2½-star Days Hotel by Wyndham in Peoria, about 5 miles away. It's going for $749 per night Super Bowl weekend. Maybe don't read the reviews.

The Motel 6 in west Phoenix (about 7 miles away) is priced at $854 a night. The weekend after the game, it's $173.

The closest available 3-star hotel is 17 miles away, at the Radisson Airport Hotel at $636 per night, and the closest 4-star hotel is also 17 miles away, at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Phoenix at $899.

Flight prices: We looked at the cheapest round trip prices (Friday-Monday) from the nearest airport to the four teams favored to make it to the Super Bowl. We excluded itineraries that would require people to book through multiple airlines or with layovers longer than six hours.

Be smart: Some Valley homeowners are trying to tap into this wildly expensive weekend by renting out rooms or their entire place for the weekend.

According to Airbnb, the last time the Super Bowl was in Glendale in 2015, hosts earned collectively over $1 million, ABC 15 reported. And the short-term rental scene is much bigger now.

Yes, but: Be aware of the Valley's new rental regulations, which include registering with the state, county and some cities. The Arizona Republic has a great guide on how to follow the laws.