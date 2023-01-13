3 ways to celebrate MLK Day across the Valley
Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there are a number of events across the Valley this weekend to honor the legendary civil rights leader.
Chandler Multicultural Festival
When and where: 11am-6pm Saturday at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park's Stage Plaza, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
Details: The 28th annual festival, which promotes cultural diversity through music, dance, art, storytelling and speeches, includes a celebration of unity, when they'll announce the winners of a creative expression competition and the festival's inaugural MLK Jr. Award winners.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration & Service
When and where: 9am-2pm Saturday at the Vista Center for the Arts, 15660 N. Parkview Place in Surprise
Details: Performances by local musicians, school choirs, Ottawa University Surprise and faith-based organizations, art contest winner recognition, and a keynote address by Eric Williams, a curator for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
- The event also features a Day of Service. To sign up for service projects, email Larry Garcia at [email protected] or call 623-222-1522.
2023 Arizona MLK Celebration March & Festival
When and where: Monday, 9am, starting at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1401 E. Jefferson St.
- Also: Pilgrim Rest will host a candlelight service and concert at 6pm on Sunday.
- You can sign up here for the Arizona MLK Celebration Committee and Arizona Interfaith Movement's National MLK Day of Service, which starts Monday at noon.
Details: March from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church to Margaret T. Hance Park, followed by a festival from 10am-4pm at 1202 N. 3rd St.
