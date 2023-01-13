3 ways to celebrate MLK Day across the Valley

Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there are a number of events across the Valley this weekend to honor the legendary civil rights leader.

When and where: 11am-6pm Saturday at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park's Stage Plaza, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Details: The 28th annual festival, which promotes cultural diversity through music, dance, art, storytelling and speeches, includes a celebration of unity, when they'll announce the winners of a creative expression competition and the festival's inaugural MLK Jr. Award winners.

When and where: 9am-2pm Saturday at the Vista Center for the Arts, 15660 N. Parkview Place in Surprise

Details: Performances by local musicians, school choirs, Ottawa University Surprise and faith-based organizations, art contest winner recognition, and a keynote address by Eric Williams, a curator for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The event also features a Day of Service. To sign up for service projects, email Larry Garcia at [email protected] or call 623-222-1522.

When and where: Monday, 9am, starting at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1401 E. Jefferson St.

Pilgrim Rest will host a candlelight service and concert at 6pm on Sunday. You can sign up here for the Arizona MLK Celebration Committee and Arizona Interfaith Movement's National MLK Day of Service, which starts Monday at noon.

Details: March from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church to Margaret T. Hance Park, followed by a festival from 10am-4pm at 1202 N. 3rd St.