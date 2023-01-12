Metro Phoenix libraries don't have a "Spare" copy of Prince Harry's book
If you're hoping to borrow a copy of Prince Harry's new memoir from a Valley library — good luck!
State of play: The Duke of Sussex released his hotly anticipated tell-all, "Spare," on Tuesday and libraries across the Valley did not have enough books to keep up with the demand.
By the numbers: The Phoenix library system has 49 copies, with a current waitlist over 300.
- Mesa has 80 holds on the book but only 25 copies to lend.
- In Glendale, there are 53 people waiting on the library's eight copies.
- Almost 150 people are waiting on Scottsdale's seven copies.
- The Greater Phoenix Digital Library shows a wait time of "at least six months," with more about 1,400 people waiting for 24 ebooks.
The big picture: Prince Harry's book climbed to the top spot on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the U.S. and Britain following a "press frenzy" prompted by juicy leaks and pre-publication interviews, Axios' Hope King writes.
- Random House is said to be printing 2.5 million hardcover copies for North America alone.
The bottom line: If you simply cannot wait to read the book, you're probably gonna have to buy it.
- A hardcover copy is available on Amazon for $22, or $18 on Kindle.
